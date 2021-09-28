Created by Aussie label Emamaco, their incredible popular leggings are made with such a smooth and soft fabric that all you have to do is brush the hair off with your hand...

"Here at Emamaco we set out to create the greatest leggings the world has ever seen. We spent over 12 months testing, breaking and innovating different fabrics. We then spent another 12 months engineering a high waistband that would never roll down," the team explain. "Little did we know that from all the time and effort put into making the softest and strongest fabrics we possibly could - we created something just awesome. Fabrics that repel dog hair, cat hair and fluff in general.

"We didn't realise it until our customers started commenting on posts and writing in forums and contacting us in droves: They found out quite quickly that unlike their other leggings, emamaco tights stayed fluff free. We dug a little deeper. No one was getting that annoying fluff sticking to the fabric that you just can't brush off - You know what I mean."

Unlike any black tight I’ve ever worn before, these practically repel fur. Usually, the long strands get weaved into the thread, but the Emamaco fabric has a sleek finish that allows pet hair to glide right off with a quick swipe of your hand. And you can tell they didn’t select the fabric for this reason—it’s also incredibly comfortable/lightweight, flattering, and more than anything, technical (no joke, your sweat dries in minutes).

Invest in a pair, then go get yourself a fur baby—you won’t regret either.