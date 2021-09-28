1. Efficacy is the only concern for women when it comes to contraception
Incorrect. Efficacy is important but there is a growing trend of women prioritising convenience, cost and alignment with lifestyle.
2. Long acting reversible contraception (LARC) is expensive
Incorrect. Set and forget options such as IUDs can last from 5 – 10 years. They are some of the most cost effective methods over the long term, especially if you factor in the cost of any unwanted pregnancies.
3. Sexual partners will be able to feel the IUD string during sex
Incorrect. Your sexual partners shouldn’t be able to feel an IUD string during sex. Moreover, IUD strings usually soften over time. Talk with your doctor if any pain or discomfort occurs.
4. IUDs are more suitable for older women or for those who have given birth
Incorrect. Contraceptives such as IUDs are suitable for all women. Although the fitting procedure can be more comfortable for women who have had a vaginal birth, IUDs come in different sizes to suit all women.
5. Hormonal IUDs are associated with infertility
Incorrect. Studies find no increased risk of infertility among women who have used IUDs. In fact, fertility returns to its pre-state almost immediately after having an IUD removed.
6. Women’s contraceptive health has not been impacted by lockdown
Incorrect. Everything has been impacted by lockdown including women’s health. We’ve seen a decline in routine health checks, which means pap smears and contraception reviews are also being missed.
Following World Contraception Day on Sunday, Australian women are urged to take back control, review their contraception and be empowered with the knowledge to make informed decisions around what contraceptive is right for them. Visit http://www.mybodymyway.com.au/ to see what contraception is right for your body and lifestyle.